Notice MACKIE Keith Following the sad passing of Keith, Chris and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness at this difficult time. Thanks also to Keith's golfing friends and colleagues from around the world for sharing their memories of him. Special thanks to Marion Paton for the comforting service, to the district nurses, the doctors at Pipeland Medical Practice, the oncology team at Ninewells Hospital and the Marie Curie nurses. Thanks also to Syd Stevenson for his support and guidance. Thank you to all who attended the funeral. Following a collection, the sum of £400 has been raised for The Princess Alexandra Cancer Care Centre at Ninewells Hospital. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices