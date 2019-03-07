|
JOHNSTON Kathryn 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of my dearly loved wife, our much loved mum, gran and mother-in-law, who died 5th March, 2018,
aged 69 years.
Our hearts still ache with sadness,
And secret tears still flow,
What it meant to lose you no one will ever know,
Our thoughts are always with you,
Your place no one can fill,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
Loved and missed every day,
Always in our hearts.
From Rob, Craig, Carolyn, Alan and all the family xxx.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
