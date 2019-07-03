|
DRYBURGH Karen The family of the late Karen Dryburgh, wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev Gilbert Nisbet, for his comforting service, thanks also to Dr Cook and District Nurses for their care and to all who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, where the sum of £266.20 was generously donated for Cancer Research and SSPCA.
Published in Fife Today on July 3, 2019