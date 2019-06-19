Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
DRYBURGH Karen Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, 11th June, 2019, Karen, aged 53 years. Beloved daughter of Irene and Archie, loving sister of Yvonne, dear sister-in-law of John and a dearly loved aunt of Michael. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 24th June, 2019, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on June 19, 2019
