CURTIS Karen Diane Peacefully following a long illness, bravely borne, at Victoria Hospital, on 19th August, 2019, Karen Diane, aged 49 years, of Glenrothes. Beloved partner of William, much loved mum of Caraline, also a beloved sister, aunt and great-auntie. Funeral to be held at 9.30 a.m., on Thursday, 29th August, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Maggie's Centre, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2019
