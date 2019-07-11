Home

PRATT June The family of the late June Pratt, would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, received during their recent bereavement. Thanks to Dr Francis, Ward 24, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and the paramedics. Thanks also to Denis Madden for his comforting service and Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their 1st Class service. Many thanks to all who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and gave so generously £200 for British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on July 11, 2019
