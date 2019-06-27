|
|
|
PRATT June Suddenly, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 23rd June, 2019, June, aged 73 years, of Kirkcaldy, much loved mum, cherished gran and dearly loved sister, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 5th July, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for a charity close to June's heart, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
