Watson Julia On Friday, 22nd November, 2019, Julia Watson unexpectedly passed away, at the Victoria Hospital, aged 85.
Devoted wife of Soapy, cherished mother to Ian, Susan, Kevin and Graham and much loved grandma and great-grandma. She will be sadly missed by all that loved her. The funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 9th December, 2019, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only. Donations to Ward 32 at Victoria Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019