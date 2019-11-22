Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
09:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce STARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce STARK

Notice Condolences

Joyce STARK Notice
STARK Joyce Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Monday, 18th November, 2019. Joyce (nee Hay), aged 64 years, of Cupar, beloved wife of Ian, much loved mum of Sarah and Rachel, a devoted gran of Lauren and Sophie, a loved mother-in-law of Randy and Stuart, also a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and good friend to many. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th November, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -