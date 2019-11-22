|
STARK Joyce Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Monday, 18th November, 2019. Joyce (nee Hay), aged 64 years, of Cupar, beloved wife of Ian, much loved mum of Sarah and Rachel, a devoted gran of Lauren and Sophie, a loved mother-in-law of Randy and Stuart, also a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and good friend to many. Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th November, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 22, 2019