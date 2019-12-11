|
|
|
SIMPSON Joseph Peacefully, after a short stay at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 30th November, 2019. Joseph Thompson Simpson, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Janice and the late Ethil, loving dad of Morag, Kevin and Graham, also a cherished grandad to Emma, Amy, Ryan and Jamie. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 12th December, at St Drostan's Cemetery, cortege arriving at 11 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019