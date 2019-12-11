Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph SIMPSON

Notice Condolences

Joseph SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON Joseph Peacefully, after a short stay at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 30th November, 2019. Joseph Thompson Simpson, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Janice and the late Ethil, loving dad of Morag, Kevin and Graham, also a cherished grandad to Emma, Amy, Ryan and Jamie. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 12th December, at St Drostan's Cemetery, cortege arriving at 11 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -