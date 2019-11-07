Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

Johnny ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Johnny Peacefully, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 4th November, 2019, Johnny, aged 88 years of Burntisland. Beloved husband of the late Nina, much loved dad of John, father-in-law of Karin and a dear papa of Dean and Rebecca and Reece, Vanessa, Roxy and Rocco. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 18th November at 12.45 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in lieu, if so desired, to the Stroke Association on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -