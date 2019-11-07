|
ANDERSON Johnny Peacefully, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 4th November, 2019, Johnny, aged 88 years of Burntisland. Beloved husband of the late Nina, much loved dad of John, father-in-law of Karin and a dear papa of Dean and Rebecca and Reece, Vanessa, Roxy and Rocco. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 18th November at 12.45 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in lieu, if so desired, to the Stroke Association on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019