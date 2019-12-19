|
HOOD John Young (Jack) Suddenly, but peacefully, after a long illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 11th December, 2019, Jack, aged 75 years, a much loved husband to Tina and father to Sean, Kerry and Kevin and doting grandparent (Di) to Spencer, Myles and Tess. Jack was also a caring foster parent to many children over the years and will be missed by all, especially Liam. Funeral service to be held at the Co-op Funeralcare, 20 The Esplanade, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 23rd December, at 9.15 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited, thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery. Family flowers only, but donations will be collected for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 19, 2019