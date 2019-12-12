Home

WRIGHT John Peacefully, at Bennochy Lodge Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 8th December, 2019. John, aged 81 years, of Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved husband of Jean, loving dad of James and John (Jamo and Pon), much loved father-in-law of Paula and Jacqui, a cherished grandad and great-grandad and also a dear brother. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 20th December, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Bennochy Lodge Care Home, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 12, 2019
