WRIGHT John (Pathhead / Dysart)
At Queen Margaret Hospital, on 9th September, 2019, John, in his 94th year, formerly a grocer with Dysart Store (The Co-op), then his own travelling shop and latterly worked for Kirkcaldy Libraries until retirement. Beloved husband to the late Anna Owler, loving father to John, Isobel and Kenneth, much loved grandfather to Holly, Hope, David, Robin, Alison and Stuart and a loyal friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 25th September, at 2.15 p.m., to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 19, 2019