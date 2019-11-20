|
THOMSON John Wilson Suddenly, following a short illness at home on 8th November, 2019, John Wilson, aged 95 years of Buckhaven, beloved dad to Julie and Paul, brother to Myra and George, devoted grandad to Laura, Kerry, Christopher, Amy and James also a much loved uncle. Funeral service to be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, 28th November, 2019, at
Co-op Funeralcare Service Parlour, Denbeath, thereafter an interment at St Drostan's Cemetery, Markinch, arriving at 11 a.m. Donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of British Heart Foundation, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019