WHARTON John (Grant) Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, 10th December, 2019. Grant, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Cath and much loved father of Jim, the late John, Lyn, Bill and Kathy. Cherished grandad and great-grandad. Thanks to the doctors and nurses of Scoonie Medical Practice and the various home care teams who were involved in Dad's care. Special thank you to Amanda for the bond she forged with Dad and the fantastic care she provided for him during the earlier years of his infirmities. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 24th December, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019