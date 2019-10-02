|
|
|
WATSON Letty and Family would like to thank
Dr Parish for her care and attention to John. £200 was collected for the District Nurses of Methil. Thanks to Nicola and Graham of Co-op Funeral care for their advice and care. Also to everyone for their cards, flowers and visits and to Craig Adamson the Celebrant for his excellent service, to my grandchildren for the lovely buffet x. To Methilhill Bowling Club. Finally to all who paid their last respects to John, a caring Husband, Dad and Di and friend to many xx
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2019