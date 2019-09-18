Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Denbeath
663 Wellesley Road
Leven, Fife KY8 3PQ
01592 713 426
John (Jock) WATSON

John (Jock) WATSON Notice
WATSON John (Jock) Peacefully at home, on Saturday, 14th September, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short illness, fought with great courage, John (Jock), aged 76 years, of East Wemyss. Very loving husband of Letty. Much loved father of John, Billy and Kathleen and father-in-law to Andy, Mandy and Kev. Devoted di of Emma, Shaun, Stacey, Stephen, Bobbi, Leanne, Logan and Macci and beloved great-di of Jezzica, Demi, Kacci, Callum, Steven and Georgie xxx. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath, on Monday, 23rd September, 2019, at 1 p.m., interment thereafter at MacDuff Cemetery, at 2.p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 18, 2019
