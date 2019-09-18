|
|
|
WATSON John (Jock) Peacefully at home, on Saturday, 14th September, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short illness, fought with great courage, John (Jock), aged 76 years, of East Wemyss. Very loving husband of Letty. Much loved father of John, Billy and Kathleen and father-in-law to Andy, Mandy and Kev. Devoted di of Emma, Shaun, Stacey, Stephen, Bobbi, Leanne, Logan and Macci and beloved great-di of Jezzica, Demi, Kacci, Callum, Steven and Georgie xxx. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath, on Monday, 23rd September, 2019, at 1 p.m., interment thereafter at MacDuff Cemetery, at 2.p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 18, 2019