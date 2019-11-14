|
Thom John Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, John, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Jean, loving father to Steven, Laura and Julie, also a devoted grandad and great-grandad. Funeral to be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, 19th November, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019