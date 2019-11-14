Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John THOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John THOM

Notice Condolences

John THOM Notice
Thom John Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, John, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Jean, loving father to Steven, Laura and Julie, also a devoted grandad and great-grandad. Funeral to be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, 19th November, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -