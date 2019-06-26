Home

John (Jock) TAYLOR

TAYLOR John (Jock) (Kennoway / Lasswade)
Peacefully, at Pittendreich Care Home, on Sunday, 16th June, 2019, Jock, much loved husband to the late Margaret Taylor, loving dad to Fiona and John, stepdad to David and Charles, cherished papa and grandad and a dear brother to Alex and the late Jim. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, 27th June, at 11.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be given after the service in aid of Pittendreich Care Home.
Published in Fife Today on June 26, 2019
