PENMAN John Surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, 5th October, 2019, at Victoria Hospital, John, aged 84 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband to Senga. Adored dad to Avril, Louise, Audrey, Dylis and Mandy. Much loved father-in-law, brother, grandad and great-grandad and a caring and loyal friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on Monday, 21st October, 2019, at The Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, at Chapel Street, Buckhaven, KY8 1JJ, for 12.15 p.m., thereafter at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2019