Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John PAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PAGE

Notice

John PAGE Notice
PAGE John Margaret, Iain, Grant, Margaret, Rob and his grandchildren wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many flowers and cards received on John's passing. Our thanks to Rev Robin Mcalpine for his excellent service and to Ian Johnston for arranging John's final journey. £210 was given for Methven House, where John was given excellent care during his last year. Finally, a big thank you to all who paid their respects at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices