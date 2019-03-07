|
PAGE John Margaret, Iain, Grant, Margaret, Rob and his grandchildren wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many flowers and cards received on John's passing. Our thanks to Rev Robin Mcalpine for his excellent service and to Ian Johnston for arranging John's final journey. £210 was given for Methven House, where John was given excellent care during his last year. Finally, a big thank you to all who paid their respects at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 7, 2019
