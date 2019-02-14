|
PAGE John Suddenly, in his sleep, on Saturday, 9th February, 2019, in Methven House Care Home, Kirkcaldy. John, aged 80 years, of Kirkcaldy. He was a dearly loved husband of Margaret, cherished dad of Iain, Grant, Margaret and Rob, a devoted grandad of Alistair, Fiona, Veronica, Michael, Sam, Laura, Olivia, Ben, Poppy and Daisy, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 25th February, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Methven House, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
