MURRAY John Peacefully, at home in Lower Largo, on 22nd November, 2019, John Murray, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Bertha, a much loved father of Michael and Sandra ,a loved grandpa to Cameron, Fraser, Adam and Elliott. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 6th December, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made at the crematorium, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019