MILLAR John Peacefully, in the care of Abbotsford, Bayview, with his loving family by his side on Monday, 11th March, 2019. John, aged 87, beloved husband to Isa and adored by his wider family. A celebration of John's life will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 25th March, 2019, at 10.15 a.m .,to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made on leaving the service to aid the ongoing work of Abbotsford, Bayview Social Fund, in memory of John.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 20, 2019
