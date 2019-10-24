|
|
|
MARR John In loving memory of John, a dear husband, dad and grandad, who passed away 26th October, 2013.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold,
Silent thoughts of times together,
Hold memories that will last forever.
"Love and miss you always"
Your loving wife, Margaret xx.
A loving thought, a silent tear,
Always wishing you were here,
Time slips by and life goes on,
But from our hearts, you are never gone.
"All our love" Steven, Kerry, Stevie and Lisa xxxx.
Grandad, In our hearts you will always stay,
Still loved and remembered every day.
"All our love" Kayla, Jenna, Nicole and Lois xxxx.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 24, 2019