MACNIVEN John Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, 16th February, 2019, John (Jack), South Lambieletham Farm, beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved dad to Elizabeth, Mary and John, dear father-in-law to Wallace and Chris, a loving papa to Sophie. Funeral service in Cameron Kirk, on Thursday, 28th February, at 1.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter in Cameron Cemetery.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 22, 2019
