MacGREGOR
John Peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, 26th November, 2019, John, of Leven, loving husband and friend of Ann, proud father of Ewan, devoted father-in-law to Nicola, much loved and cherished grandad of Isla and Alistair. Will be sorely missed. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, 663 Wellesley Road, Denbeath, on Wednesday, 11th December, at 11 a.m., interment thereafter at Largo New Cemetery, Upper Largo, at 12.15 p.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu may be made to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation at the service room.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019