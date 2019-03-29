|
KIRKALDY John Morag and family of the late John Kirkaldy would like to thank most sincerely all relatives friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of symapthy, cards, flowers and telephone calls received during their recent sad loss. Graceful thanks to Rev Jim Campbell for his comforting service celebrating Jock's life, to the doctors and staff at Edenvilla Surgery and William Jordan & Son Funeral Directors for their professional handling of all arrangements, much appreciated. Finally, thank you to all who paid their last respects at Ceres Church and Cemetery and gave so generously the sum of £400 to Cancer Research UK Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 29, 2019
