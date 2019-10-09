|
|
|
HUNTER John Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Monday, 30th September, 2019. John, loving husband of the late Maureen, beloved father of Alun and Lynn, much loved father-in-law to Aaron and Sammy and dearly loved grandfather to Jade, Chloe, Lucy and Emily. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 17th October, at 11 a.m. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be given to the Victoria Day Hospice and Prostate Cancer UK if so desired, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 9, 2019