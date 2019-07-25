|
GRAY John Suddenly at home, on Wednesday, 17th July, 2019, after a short illness bravely borne, John, aged 72 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved father of Jennifer and John-Allan, much loved grandad, devoted brother of Margaret and much loved brother-in-law of Sam, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 1st August, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for Cancer Research.
Published in Fife Today on July 25, 2019