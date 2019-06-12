|
|
|
GRAHAM John (Jack) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 3rd June, 2019, John (Jack), aged 89 years, of Kinglassie. Beloved husband of the late Chrissie, much loved dad of Brian and Dennis, father-in-law of Rhona, grandad of Lee, Ryan and Craig, also great-grandad of Antonio, Stephan, Cruz and Eli.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 18th June, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2019
Read More