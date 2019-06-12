Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
13:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
John (Jack) GRAHAM

GRAHAM John (Jack) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 3rd June, 2019, John (Jack), aged 89 years, of Kinglassie. Beloved husband of the late Chrissie, much loved dad of Brian and Dennis, father-in-law of Rhona, grandad of Lee, Ryan and Craig, also great-grandad of Antonio, Stephan, Cruz and Eli.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 18th June, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2019
