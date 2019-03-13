Home

John GOODFELLOW

John GOODFELLOW Notice
GOODFELLOW John Peacefully, after a short illness, with his family by his side on Friday, 8th March, 2019, John, aged 90 years, of East Wemyss. Devoted and much loved husband of the late Isobel, loving dad of Alistair and Gillian, loving father-in-law of Sue, cherished papa of Kathleen, Alistair, John and Molly. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 20th March, 2019, at 10.15 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 13, 2019
