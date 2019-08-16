Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
14:30
Dundee Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John FAIRBAIRN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Jock) FAIRBAIRN

Notice Condolences

John (Jock) FAIRBAIRN Notice
FAIRBAIRN John (Jock) Passed away peacefully, after a long illness with wonderful staff and his daughter by his side, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on 10th August, 2019, aged 81, dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Shona and the late Maureen, special father-in-law of Stuart and much loved grandfather of Ryan, Cameron and Megan. A service will be held on Monday, 26th August, at Dundee Crematorium, at 2.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations in aid of the SSPCA may be given when leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.