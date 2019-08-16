|
FAIRBAIRN John (Jock) Passed away peacefully, after a long illness with wonderful staff and his daughter by his side, at St Andrews Community Hospital, on 10th August, 2019, aged 81, dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved father of Shona and the late Maureen, special father-in-law of Stuart and much loved grandfather of Ryan, Cameron and Megan. A service will be held on Monday, 26th August, at Dundee Crematorium, at 2.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations in aid of the SSPCA may be given when leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019