DOW John Suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Saturday, 25th May, 2019. John, aged 90 years, of Cupar, (ex DIY saddlery, Lady Wynd, Cupar), beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of the late Winifred (Winnie), father-in-law of Russell Hall, loved grandad of Gary and Gavin, devoted great-grandad of Orla and Erin, also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 7th June, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired may be made at the crematorium doors for Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on May 31, 2019
