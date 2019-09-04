Home

DOCHERTY John Treasured memories of our beloved grandad John, who sadly died 5th September, 2018. There's a gift in this world so precious and rare,
That's the love that a grandad and his granddaughters share,
We shared that love grandad you with us,
From the day we were born, till that sad day you were lost,
You'll never be forgotten that's for sure,
Because we thought the world you,
You were always someone so special and true.
Forever in our hearts. Love Jillian and Gayle xx.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 4, 2019
