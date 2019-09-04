DOCHERTY John In loving memory of a treasured dad and father-in-law John, who sadly died 5th September, 2018. Softly in the shadows you heard a gentle call,

With farewells left unspoken you quietly left us all,

We had a dad and father-in-law in a million,

We loved you till the end,

We lost two precious things in life,

A dad and our best friend.

You laughed with us in good times,

You cried with us in sad,

You taught us many things in life,

That we would have to do,

But you never told us how to cope,

With the hurt of losing you.

To us you were someone special,

What more is there to say,

We only wish with all our hearts,

That you were still here today.

Always and forever. Love Sheena and Rab xx. Published in Fife Today on Sept. 4, 2019