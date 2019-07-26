|
DEVINE John Peacefully, at Northeden House, Cupar on Sunday, 21st July, 2019. Francis John, aged 87 years of Cupar, beloved husband of the late Margaret, a much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Reception of remains will take place on Saturday, 27th July, 2019, at St Columba's Roman Catholic Church, Cupar, at 9.50 a.m.,followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. There will be a private burial at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the church doors for Northeden Resident Fund, Cupar. RIP.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019