Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
09:45
St Columba's Roman Catholic Church
Cupar
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00
St Columba's Roman Catholic Church,
Cupar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DEVINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John DEVINE

Notice Condolences

John DEVINE Notice
DEVINE John Peacefully, at Northeden House, Cupar on Sunday, 21st July, 2019. Francis John, aged 87 years of Cupar, beloved husband of the late Margaret, a much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Reception of remains will take place on Saturday, 27th July, 2019, at St Columba's Roman Catholic Church, Cupar, at 9.50 a.m.,followed by funeral Mass at 10 a.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. There will be a private burial at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the church doors for Northeden Resident Fund, Cupar. RIP.
Published in Fife Today on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.