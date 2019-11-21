|
CROCKETT John The family of the late John Crockett of Burntisland would like to express their gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours following their recent bereavement. We are grateful for the cards, messages of sympathy and to all who came to pay their last respects. Thanks to Ward 42 Victoria Hospital, to all at Burntisland Medical Centre and to Fife Care Team. Sincere thanks to Sylvia, to the Sands Hotel, Burntisland, to Craig Adamson for a lovely service and to Steven Shaw of Fife Funeral Services for taking care of us once again. The retirement collection of £150 has been donated to RNLI.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019