BURTON John (Jack) (Edinburgh / formerly of Buckhaven)
Peacefully, on 16th October, 2019, Jack, beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Chris and Steve, dad-in-law to Susan, Angela and Fiona, proud grandfather of Andrew, Megan, Jamie, Grace, Ross and Emma, dear brother of Joyce. Following a private family cremation a service of celebration will be held at Davidson's Mains Parish Church, on Thursday, 24th October, at 4.30 p.m. Bright colours preferred. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019