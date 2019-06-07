Home

BELL John Peacefully, in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019. John (former St Andrews postman), beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Andrew, Linda, John and Brian, loving father-in-law of Alison, Sinclair, Linda and Mary, devoted grandad, great-grandad and good friend to many. Funeral service in Macgregors Service Rooms, 56 Largo Road, St Andrews, on Friday, 14th June, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, can be made at the service rooms, in aid of Gibson House Comfort Fund.
Published in Fife Today on June 7, 2019
