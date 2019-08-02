Home

John Andrew MELDRUM

MELDRUM John Andrew Suddenly, but peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019, John Andrew Meldrum, aged 85 years, beloved husband of the late Jeanette Meldrum, much loved father of Andrew, Donald and Lesley and father-in-law to Gillian and a dearly loved grandfather to Amy, Caitlin, Connor and Regan. Funeral service in Dunkeld Cathedral, on Wednesday, 7th August, at 12 noon, interment thereafter in Western Cemetery, St Andrews at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, for Macmillan Cancer Care.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 2, 2019
