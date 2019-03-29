Home

Johannes Adrianus (John) KOUWENHOVEN

KOUWENHOVEN Johannes Adrianus (John) Passed away, at home, in St Andrews, on 22nd March, 2019, Johannes Adrianus (John), in his 98th year, beloved husband of the late Mary Litster and much loved father of Evelyn, Audrey and Dorothy, a loving father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. A celebration of John's life will be held at Macgregors Service Rooms, 56 Largo Road, St Andrews, on Monday, 1st April, at 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 2 pm. Family flowers only, please. A retiring collection will be taken for Cancer Research UK (Scotland), should you wish to contribute.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 29, 2019
