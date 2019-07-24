|
MITCHELL Joe The interment of Joe Mitchell will take place at St Drostans Cemetery, Markinch on Tuesday, 30th July, at 2 p.m. The family invite those wishing to bid farewell to Joe, to assemble at the cemetery Main Gate from 1.45 p.m. Strictly no flowers please. In Joe's memory, a charitable collection for The RMT Widows & Orphans Fund will be held. Those wishing to donate directly, should forward gifts to The RMT Widows & Orphans Fund, Unity House, 39 Chalton Street, London NW1 1JD.
Published in Fife Today on July 24, 2019