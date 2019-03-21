|
GALLAGHER Jody Suddenly in his sleep, at his home in Dundee, on the 12th March, 2019. Jody, aged 36 years of Kirkcaldy. Much loved son of Jackie and Chris, a devoted brother to Daniel, Robert and Gary, a loved grandson, nephew and cousin and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 28th March, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made towards a scholarship in Jody's name at Abertay University.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 21, 2019
