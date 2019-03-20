|
ROBB Joan Who passed on 18th March, 2018. A loving mum of the late Ian, Derek, Colin and Karen.
A granny and great-granny.
To my beautiful, strong, amazing mum and best friend.
We have a bond that can't be broken,
We shared the laughter and the tears,
I look for you in rainbows way up so high,
And in the brightest star
shining in the sky.
Your in my heart and soul,
You are always with me,
Just one step behind.
Miss and love you forever.
Shirley and family xxxx.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 20, 2019
