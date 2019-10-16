|
|
|
HANNAH Joan The family of the late Joan Hannah would like to thank everyone for the lovely cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received following Joan's death and to all who paid their last respects at the cemetery. Thanks also to Co-op Funeralcare for their help and guidance, Rev Allan Morton for his comforting words and to Chapel Level Care Home for their excellent care and kindness. The sum of £272 was raised for Chapel Level Care Home Residents Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2019