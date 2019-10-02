Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan HANNAH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan HANNAH

Notice Condolences

Joan HANNAH Notice
HANNAH Joan Peacefully, after a long battle with dementia, on 24th September, 2019, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, surrounded by her loving family, Joan, aged 96 years of Kennoway. Beloved wife of the late Sam, loving and very much loved mum, gran and great-gran and a dear friend to many, sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Kennoway Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019, at 2 p.m., to which all are welcome. Donations may be given for Chapel Level Care Home Residents Fund on leaving the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.