HANNAH Joan Peacefully, after a long battle with dementia, on 24th September, 2019, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, surrounded by her loving family, Joan, aged 96 years of Kennoway. Beloved wife of the late Sam, loving and very much loved mum, gran and great-gran and a dear friend to many, sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Kennoway Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019, at 2 p.m., to which all are welcome. Donations may be given for Chapel Level Care Home Residents Fund on leaving the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2019