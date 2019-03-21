|
WIGHT Jimmy Remembering you with love.
A piece of me went with you Jimmy,
On the sad day that you died,
I wasn't ready to let you go,
And still the pain I cannot hide,
But love is everlasting,
And your love I'll always cherish,
A sincere and genuine quiet man,
We made memories so very precious,
And even though it's three years now,
Since the day that we did part,
I will always feel you right beside me,
Forever in my heart.
Your ever-loving wife Maureen x.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 21, 2019
