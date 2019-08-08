Home

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
More Obituaries for Jimmy LONIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy LONIE

Jimmy LONIE Notice
LONIE Jimmy Suddenly and unexpectedly on 31st July, 2019, at home, in Kirkcaldy, Jimmy, aged 41 years, dearly loved partner of Christine, much loved dad of Rochelle,
Demmi-Lee, Chanel, Kodey and Jenson, also a cherished son and brother. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 19th August, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for a charity close to Jimmy's heart, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 8, 2019
